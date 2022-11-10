ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 10, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan go up against NorthEast United FC in the second game of Matchday 6 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Thursday, November 10, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan have made an interesting start to their season, winning two, drawing one and losing one of their first four matches. They have not been shy in front of goal, though, scoring 10 goals in four matches. They come into this match on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw away against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, it's been a dismal start to the season for NorthEast United FC, who have lost all five of their matches, scoring only one goal and conceding 11. The Highlanders will be desperate to get their first points of the season, but it won't be easy.

Squads to Choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, and Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha.

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith(GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

NorthEast United FC

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, and Matt Derbyshire.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC

Date: November 10, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NorthEast United aren't likely to get a point from this match, given the free-scoring form that ATK Mohun Bagan are in. NorthEast United FC have scored only one goal all season, and a clean sheet is a genuine possibility for the Mariners.

Dimitri Petratos, Brendan Hamill, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, and Jon Gaztanaga are the five players common to both suggestions. There are a lot of points to be had from picking ATK midfielders and forwards. Top captaincy options include Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Deepak Tangri, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Michael Jakobsen, Hugo Boumous, Jon Gaztanaga, Joni Kauko, Matt Derbyshire, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Gaurav Bora, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Jon Gaztanaga, Joni Kauko, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Joni Kauko. Vice-captain: Liston Colaco.

