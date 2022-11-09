ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction, preview

ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against NorthEast United FC in Matchweek 6 of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, November 10.

With seven points from four games, the Mariners are fifth in the league standings. Juan Ferrando's men hold a great deal of promise this season, thanks to their flamboyant striking options. They have scored ten goals in four games this season, nine of which have come from open play.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have long been at the bottom of the table. The Highlanders have been stuck in a rut for a long time, having yet to win a game or even pick up a point. They have lost all five games so far. Their offense has been far worse this season, with only one goal scored in five games. A victory would be crucial for Balbul's men if they were to enter the league title race.

The teams have met six times in ISL history. The Mariners have four wins against the Highlanders' one.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

Defender Florentin Pogba of ATK Mohun Bagan has been ruled out of the game due to a recent injury. Goalkeeper Avilash Paul is also injured along with the suspended Lenny Rodrigues.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are expected to have a fit squad, with Marco Balbul confirming the availability of the entire squad.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamil, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitrios Petratos

NorthEast United: Arindam (GK), Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Jithin MS, Matt Derbyshire.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The game between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United kicks off at 7:30 p.m. IST. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

This match-up promises to be a goal-scoring fest. Going by their past record, ATK Mohun Bagan look primed to score yet another victory.

Prediction: ATKMB 3 - 1 NEUFC

