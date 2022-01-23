ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 23rd, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC in the 53rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

The clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC was earlier postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak. ATKMB haven't played a game in more than two weeks with their previous encounter being a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC.

They are currently placed seventh in the standings with 15 points in nine games, having won four, lost two and drawn three.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC haven't been consistent recently, winning two and losing as many games in their last four outings. They defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in their previous game owing to goals from Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Ariday.

Odisha are now sixth with 16 points in 11 games.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Match 53

Date and time: Sunday, January 23, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Arshdeep Singh, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Kransniqi, Javi Hernandez, David Williams, Liston Colaco

Captain: Javi Hernandez. Vice-captain: Liston Colaco

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Sahil Panwar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Nandhakumar Sekar, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Captain: Manvir Singh. Vice-captain: Sahil Panwar.

