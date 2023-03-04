ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - March 04th, 2023

ATK Mohun Bagan will play hosts to Odisha FC in a knockout game for a place in the 2022-23 Indian Super League semifinals at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

The Mariners have made it to the playoffs, finishing third in the table while Odisha FC have qualified for the knockouts for the first time in the club's history.

The Green and Maroon Brigade have qualified for the playoffs a third straight season and will be hoping that they can get to the business end this time around. The team come into this fixture behind two big wins over rivals Kerala Blasters, followed by a win in the Kolkata derby over East Bengal FC.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, has largely been consistent throughout the campaign but their away form is definitely of concern, with the team having won just three of their ten away games and will need to be at their very best in this high-intensity clash. The team come into this fixture having lost their last group-stage game to Jamshedpur FC.

In terms of head-to-head, ATK Mohun Bagan has won three of the six clashes, while the remaining three have ended in draws.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Prediced playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose; Glan Martins, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan; Dimitri Petratos

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Narender Gehlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh; Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin, Isak Vanlalruatfela; Diego Mauricio

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Playoffs 2, ISL 2022-23.

Date and time: Saturday, March 4, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Sahil Panwar, Carlos (Javier) Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Carl McHugh, Saul Crespo, Glan Martins, Dimitri Petratos, Diego Mauricio

Captain: Dimitri Petratos | Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Slavko Damjanovic, Pritam Kotal, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Fedrico Gallego, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-captain: Manvir Singh

