ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash 

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with their playoff rivals Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, January 28. The game will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

The Mariners, who let go of Lenny Rodrigues in the January transfer window, have bolstered their midfield ranks with the acquisition of Glan Martins. The midfielder, who is joining the Kolkata giants for the second time, could be in contention for this crucial fixture. Juan Ferrando's side are far from the top spot and will have to settle for a playoff spot this campaign.

On the other hand, Odisha FC's bright start to the season have helped them occupy a spot in the top 6 despite a slump in recent form. The Kalinga Warriors have won just one game from their previous six outings and are desperate to procure all three points against the Kolkata outfit, who rarely concede goals.

It will be an interesting match-up with both Spaniard coaches searching for a favorable result.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan hold the upper hand in the head-to-head statistics, with two victories out of five games. Odisha FC have never beaten their impending rivals and were forced to share the spoils thrice.

Total games: 5

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Draws: 3

Odisha FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimitri Petratos (5); Hugo Boumous (4); Manvir Singh (2); Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, and Liston Colaco (1).

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (8); Nandhakumar Sekar (5); Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin (3); Isaac Chhakchhuak (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Most cleansheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (6 in 14 games)

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (2 in 14 games)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: More numbers and stats you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (949 in 14 games)

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (528 in 14 games)

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (45 saves in 14 games)

