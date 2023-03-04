ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

After a tumultuous affair in the first knockout match of ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan will now face struggling Odisha FC, in the hopes of securing a semi-final berth, on Saturday, February 4.

The Mariners will welcome the Juggernauts at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata, backed by passionate home fans. Juan Ferrando's men are coming into the fixture on the back of an emphatic 0-2 victory against arch-rivals East Bengal FC in their final league match.

In the last five games of the regular season, ATKMB won only two games and they were enough to hand the Mariners a third-placed finish.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts slumped to a 0-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC, leading their playoff hopes to hang by a thread. But that thread was FC Goa dropping points in the final game and that's eventually how it transpired. But now, Josep Gombau's men have been given a lifeline to extend their stay and OFC will be eager to take the opportunity with both hands.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met on six previous occasions in the Indian Super League, with Odisha FC unable to ever get the better of ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners have won three, while the other three ended in draws.

In their last meeting, the Mariners emerged victorious as Dimitri Petratos scored a brace.

Matches played: 6

ATKMB wins: 3

OFC wins: 0

Draws: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

ATKMB: Dimitrios Petratos (9), Hugo Boumous (4).

OFC: Diego Mauricio (12), Nandhakumar Sekar (6).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (9).

OFC: Amrinder Singh (2).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (61), Amrinder Singh (51).

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (734), Saul Crespo (666).

Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (33), Sahil Panwar (24).

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (1319), Saul Crespo (1144).

