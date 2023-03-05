ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Player ratings for the Kalings Warriors | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun aBagan defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in the second knockout game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata today. With this win, ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the semi-finals.

It was a single-leg knockout game which meant it was a must-win game for both sides if they wanted to qualify for the semi-finals.

ATK Mohun Bagan were the home team after finishing the league stage as the third-placed team.

Odisha FC stood as the sixth-placed side and had to play the knockout against the third-placed side away from home.

The match started with both sides trying to score an early goal but neither side went all out in search of an early goal.

Odisha FC created some good openings but failed to make use of the chances that came their way.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked more dangerous going forward and created better chances.

ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 36th minute when Dimitri Petratos quickly took a corner which was flicked on by Manvir Singh at the near post and caught Odisha FC off guard. Hugo Boumous made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net from Manvir's flick-on.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC kept their nerves at the start of the second half and managed to keep the difference at just one. Amrinder Singh made a few good saves to deny the Mariners a second goal.

Odisha FC made a triple change in the 56th minute. ATK Mohun Bagan scored their second goal of the game in the 58th minute when Dimitri Petratos hit a brilliant strike from a Carl McHugh pass to double the lead for the Mariners.

Vishal Kaith suffered a concussion in the 65th minute after a clash with Diego Mauricio and had to be substituted.

Odisha FC failed to make use of the chances that came their way.

The game ended with the Mariners qualifying for the semi-finals and will face Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the away team from today's game

Odisha FC's player ratings

Amrinder did make a few crucial saves (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Amrinder Singh (6.5): Amrinder made four saves during the game today. He made some crucial saves during the game. Had it not been for him, the Mariners could have secured a bigger victory.

Shubham Sarangi (5.5): Shubham failed to play a cross into the box today. His attacking play was a big negative for Odisha FC.

Carlos Delgado (5): Carlos Delgado had a tough time dealing with ATK Mohun Bagan's attackers. He made just one successful tackle and two clearances during the game.

Sahil Panwar (5): Sahil was substituted in the 57th minute. He didn't have a good game till then. He was often beaten and had a tough time dealing with the Mariners' wingers.

Thoiba Singh (5): Thoiba tried hard but wasn't able to contain ATK Mohun Bagan's attacks. He made five clearances during the game.

Saul Crespo (6): Saul Crespo didn't have the best of games today. He had issues dealing with the likes of Hugo Boumous. He made two attempts on goal and managed to keep a shot on target.

Raynier Fernandes (5): Raynier wasn't very effective in midfield today. He created one good chance for Diego Mauricio today. He was substituted in the 57th minute.

Victor Rodriguez (6.5): Victor Rodriguez started the game on a positive note, but as the match went by he started fading away from the game. He created six chances during the game.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (5): Jerry did a good job in helping his side in defense and made two crucial tackles. He, however, had a poor game in terms of attacking displays. He wasn't effective in the attacking half of the pitch.

Nandhakumar Sekar (5): Nandhakumar wasn't very effective during the game. He failed to create any chances and put in just one cross into the box. He had three shots during the game, but all were off-target.

Diego Mauricio (5): Diego Mauricio failed to live up to expectations today. He wasn't effective in converting the chances that came his way. He missed a good chance in the first half to give the Kalinga Warriors the lead.

Substitutes

Aniket Jadhav (5): Aniket came on in the 57th minute. He failed to impact the game and wasn't able to create many chances for his side.

Issac Chhakchhuak (5): Issac came on in the 57th minute. He failed to live up to expectations. He played just two crosses into the box.

Denechandra Meitei (5): Denechandra was introduced into the game in the 57th minute. He managed to put in two tackles and make three interceptions. But overall, he wasn't very effective.

Narendra Gahlot (N/A): Gahlot replaced Nandhakumar in the 79th minute. He didn't have much to do during the game and didn't impact the game in any way.

Pedro Martin (N/A): Pedro replaced Carlos Delgado in the 79th minute. He didn't have much to do during the game. He had just two touches during his time on the pitch.

