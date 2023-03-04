ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash

After Bengaluru FC reserved a spot in the semi-finals following a massive controversy in their playoff tie against Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will go head-to-head in another playoff fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, March 4. The winner between the Kolkata giants and the Odisha-based outfit will take on Hyderabad FC in the semi-finals.

Juan Ferrando's side finished their league campaign strongly with back-to-back victories against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. They have only managed to perform in patches -- therefore leaving a huge question mark over their consistency ahead of the playoffs tie. The Mariners got the better of Odisha FC in their previous fixture and shared the spoils earlier this campaign.

Odisha FC, who were on the cusp of missing out on a playoff spot, managed to bag two victories on the trot to secure a top-six finish. Similar to ATK Mohun Bagan, Josep Gombau's side has performed only in patches and have struggled over the course of their time in the league stage.

It will be an interesting match-up as both clubs are desperate to enter the next stage of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Team news

While the visitors will have a fully-fit roster, Juan Ferrando will miss the likes of Florentin Pogba, Joni Kauko and Deepak Tangri. While the inclusion of Carl McHugh seems to be seen, Brendan Hamill will miss this fixture due to personal reasons.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC predicted lineup:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose; Glan Martins, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan; Dimitri Petratos.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Isak Vanlalruatfela, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar; Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC telecast details

The game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be live telecast on Star Sports Channels, while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC prediction

Hugo Boumous' return to the starting eleven and Dimitri Petratos' goalscoring form might turn out to be the difference between the two sides.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Odisha FC

Poll : 0 votes