ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns with Odisha FC at the Yubabharati Kridangan in Kolkata on January 28 (Saturday). Both sides have had inconsistent runs in recent times and are fighting for the playoff spots.

The Mariners have won just one game in their last five and struggled in front of goal. They played out a dull 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC last time out, with their attack failing to find the right passes in the final third.

The likes of Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, and Liston Colaco have certainly lost their edge. Nevertheless, they are still 5th in the table with 27 points to their name, and a victory on Sunday could take them to third ahead of Kerala Blasters and FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are in a similar kind of form.

Having started the season on fire, they appear to have faltered yet again. With 22 points, they are sixth in the standings, but Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are closing in on them quickly.

The Juggernauts are back after a two-week break which could help their cause. Last time out, Bengaluru FC convincingly defeated them by three goals to one. Nevertheless, Josep Gombau’s side have played some attractive football, and will hope that his side can bounce back soon.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Team News

Apart from the long-term injuries to Joni Kauko and Florentin Pogba, ATKMB have a fully fit squad. Juan Ferrando could change the attack, with Federico Gallego and Ashique Kuruniyan seeking a place in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC’s new signing Aniket Jadhav might feature in the game. However, Michael Soosairaj and Shubham Sarangi will be sidelined due to injuries.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Predicted lineup

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Puitea, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, and Dimitri Petratos.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Prediction

This game could prove to be an exciting tactical battle. Both sides have struggled for consistency in attack, and there are no clear favorites as a result. However, the Mariners’ squad depth could prove to be the difference against the Juggernauts.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Odisha FC.

