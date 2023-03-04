ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns with Odisha FC for a place in the 2022-23 Indian Super League semifinals at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

Though the Mariners have been one of the most consistent sides in the league over the past three years, they are yet to lift the coveted silverware. This time around, they finished third in the standings with 34 points to their name and could face Hyderabad FC if they secure a victory in the playoffs.

Juan Ferrando’s side hit a block towards the back end of the season, but they seem to have found their form once again. ATK Mohun Bagan have won their last two games and will have several key players, including Hugo Boumous, returning to the lineup.

While their attack grabbed the headlines last season, their backline has come to their rescue on more than one occasion during this campaign. They have kept nine cleansheets (only behind Hyderabad FC) and conceded just 17 goals. Considering their experience in the knockout ties, the Mariners will hope they can get the better of Odisha FC.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts have qualified for the knockout phase of the Indian Super League for the first time in their history. Fortune favored them during the final week of the season as Bengaluru FC's defeat of FC Goa sealed their spot in the top six.

Nonetheless, the team have largely been consistent throughout the campaign. Josep Gombau’s system has suited the players at the helm, but he will hope that his side can reduce their mistakes at the back in crunch games.

For the Kalinga Warriors, Diego Mauricio has been at the heart of their success, scoring 12 goals this season. But more importantly, others around him have contributed to the goals. Nandhakumar Sekar has found the back of the net six times, while Pedro Martin has scored three.

The game promises to be an exciting tactical battle, as both sides will look to crop out the mistakes. Going into this tie, ATK Mohun Bagan are marginal favorites, though Odisha FC will be gunning to create history.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 4, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 playoff match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, March 4.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The enthralling battle between the Mariners and the Juggernauts can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on March 4.

