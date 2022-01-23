ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will lock horns in a double-header Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

The two sides will meet in match no. 53 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The match was postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19 among various teams.

The Mariners, who are behind in the number of matches played, will want to continue their run under new boss Juan Ferrando. However the Green and Maroon brigade will miss the services of playmaker Hugo Boumous.

Hugo has had a huge impact on the side but will serve his suspension watching his teammates.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will look to delight interim head coach Kino Garcia and build on the win against NorthEast United FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The Mariners have faced the Juggernauts twice since making their debut last season. Both ties went in favor of the Kolkata giants.

Matches played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Prediction

The Mariners have been a dominant side against the Juggernauts but this encounter might turn out differently for both sides. Juan Ferrando's side will try and look to dominate the game like they have in the past.

Meanwhile, Kino Garcia intends on taking away a cheeky win against the probable contenders of the tournament and get themselves back on track.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Odisha FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar