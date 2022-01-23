×
Create
Notifications

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan had won both their meetings last season against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)
ATK Mohun Bagan had won both their meetings last season against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 23, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will lock horns in a double-header Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

The two sides will meet in match no. 53 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The match was postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19 among various teams.

The Mariners, who are behind in the number of matches played, will want to continue their run under new boss Juan Ferrando. However the Green and Maroon brigade will miss the services of playmaker Hugo Boumous.

Hugo has had a huge impact on the side but will serve his suspension watching his teammates.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will look to delight interim head coach Kino Garcia and build on the win against NorthEast United FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The Mariners have faced the Juggernauts twice since making their debut last season. Both ties went in favor of the Kolkata giants.

Matches played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Prediction

The Mariners have been a dominant side against the Juggernauts but this encounter might turn out differently for both sides. Juan Ferrando's side will try and look to dominate the game like they have in the past.

Meanwhile, Kino Garcia intends on taking away a cheeky win against the probable contenders of the tournament and get themselves back on track.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Odisha FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी