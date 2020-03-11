ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Last 3 meetings between the teams | ISL 2019-20

Can Chennaiyin FC cap off their miraculous run with a victory in the final?

A few days ago, Chennaiyin FC completed their miraculous turnaround when they scraped past FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate, even though they were thumped 4-2 in the second leg.

However, that positive overall result meant that the Marina Machans had somehow made the summit clash of the ISL, despite sceptics terming their season as a foregone conclusion in November 2019. ATK, meanwhile, continued their impregnable record at home as they dispatched Bengaluru FC 3-1 in the reverse fixture, thereby scripting a 3-2 aggregate triumph over the defending champions.

Thus, the stage is set for both sides to indulge in a titanic tussle at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on the 14th of March 2020.

More promisingly for the fans though, apart from the contrasting runs the outfits have enjoyed up until the final, the rivalry between ATK and Chennaiyin FC has often conjured memorable moments that have etched itself into the competition’s history.

Consequently, the time seems ripe to take a trip down memory lane and relive those breath-taking encounters, especially with only a few days left before the pair clashes swords again.

Without further ado, here is a look at the past three encounters between the duo.

#3 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC (10th April 2019; Super Cup at Bhubaneshwar)

Chennaiyin edged past their eastern counterparts 2-0

Nearly a year ago, ATK locked horns with the Marina Machans as both teams hoped to book a place in the final of the Super Cup. Rather fittingly, neither side had covered itself in glory during their respective ISL campaigns, meaning that each had the opportunity to slightly redeem itself by earning a shot at Indian football’s premier cup competition.

However, on the night, Chennaiyin FC completely dominated the Kolkata-based outfit as the former ran out 2-0 winners. For large swathes, the Marina Machans controlled possession and though they were kept at bay during the first half, they struck in quick succession after the break to ensure a comfortable victory.

CK Vineeth, currently at Jamshedpur FC, popped up with the opener in the 50th minute after he was set up brilliantly by Anirudh Thapa. The latter got onto the score-sheet himself eight minutes later when he unleashed a rasping left-footed shot, which arrowed into the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Chennaiyin though, that win wasn’t followed by the crests they expected, meaning that they lost the final to FC Goa and then endured a rather sub-standard start to the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Result: ATK lost to Chennaiyin FC (CK Vineeth 50’, Anirudh Thapa 58’): 0-2

#2 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK (30th October 2019; ISL Group game at Chennai)

David Williams scored at the Marina Arena

After a wretched 2018-19 term, Chennaiyin FC made all the right noises in the off-season, thereby hinting at a brighter future. However, rather perplexingly, they somehow contrived to stitch together a worse run during the opening exchanges of the 2019-20 campaign. And, during that sequence, they battled ATK on the 30th of October.

In sync with their form though, they fell to a tepid 1-0 defeat, despite enjoying the majority of the ball. More worryingly though, courtesy the result, they had failed to register a goal across their first three games.

At the Marina Arena, David Williams provided the breakthrough when he scored in the 48th minute after some lackadaisical defending by the hosts. In the process, the Australian also notched up the 1000th goal in the history of the competition.

The Marina Machans kept pushing and probing for an equalizer but it didn’t come to fruition, meaning that they extended their poor start to the season. However, for the club, that was a sign of things to come as they kept stuttering and stumbling under John Gregory before the Englishman was finally given the boot on the 30th of November.

Result: Chennaiyin FC lost to ATK (David Williams 48’): 0-1

#1 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC (16th February 2020; ISL Group Game at Kolkata)

Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious in the pair's last meeting

Through January and February, Chennaiyin FC, with Owen Coyle at the helm, had generated an almighty head of steam and had strung together favourable outcomes away from home, a prospect that seemed unimaginable during their barren run between November 2018 and January 2020.

And, the Marina Machans continued scaling that upward trajectory as they swatted aside ATK’s challenge at the Salt Lake Stadium en route an excellent 3-1 win. Though the hosts were slightly guilty of gifting the visitors goals in the first half, the latter was extremely efficient once they had established a lead.

For the away side, Andre Schembri and Rafael Crivellaro scored before the break. The likes of Roy Krishna and Williams persevered for ATK but were able to make the net ripple only once through the Fijian in the 40th minute.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, tided over the waves of attack the home side conjured an eventually put the result beyond doubt in second-half stoppage time when Nerijus Valskis breached ATK’s rear-guard courtesy a blistering counter-attack.

Consequently, the victory also allowed Owen Coyle’s troops to strengthen their grip on fourth spot and that encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium ultimately proved to be the watershed moment, wherein they silenced their doubters and truly cast themselves as a force to be reckoned with, both at home and on the road.

Result: ATK (Roy Krishna 40’): lost to Chennaiyin FC (Rafael Crivellaro 7’, Andre Schembri 39’, Nerijus Valskis 90+4’): 1-3