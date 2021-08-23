ATKMB vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Asian Champions Cup Match – August 24th, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with the Bashundhara Kings at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Matchday 3 of the AFC Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan sit comfortably at the top of the table with six points to their name, having won both their group stage matches thus far. They first defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 and then scored three goals to defeat Maziya 3-1 after coming back from a first-half deficit.

The Kings also started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Maziya. However, their second game against Bengaluru FC ended in a draw. With both sides fighting for a spot in the next round, this encounter is going to be nothing short of excitement for the fans.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Ashutosh Mehta, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Bidyananda Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Sheikh Sahil, Deepak Tangri, Ricky Shabong, Liston Colaco, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kiyan Nassiri, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.

Bashundhara Kings

Mitul Hossain, Anisur Zico, Mehedi Hasan, Hamidur Rahman Remon, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei, Tariq Kazi, Narul Faisal, Bishwanath Ghosh, Yeasin Khan, Sushanto Tripura, MD Tareq Miah, MD Rimon Hossain, Robson Azevedo Da Silva, Jonathan Reis, Mahdi Khan, Biplu Ahmed, Masuk Mia Zoni, Emon Mahmud-I, Alamgir Kabir Rana, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Moammad Ibrahim, Raul Bercerra, Mahbubur Rahman, Fahim Morshed, Eleta Kingsley, Obidur Nawab, Motin Mia, Tawhidul Alam Sabuz.

Predicted Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Roy Krishna, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues

Bashundhara Kings

Anisur Zico (GK), Mahbubur Rahman, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei, Bishwanath Ghosh, Fernandes, Masuk Miah Zoni, Tariq Kazi, Robinho (C), Raul Bercerra, Ahamed Biplo

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

Date & Time: 24th August 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Male National Stadium, Maldives

ATKMB vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ATKMB vs BAK Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Masuk Miah Zoni, Roy Krishna, Raul Bercerra, Mahbubur Rahman.

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anisur Zico, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Masuk Miah Zoni, Roy Krishna, Raul Bercerra, Mahbubur Rahman.

Captain: Subhasish Bose, Vice-Captain: Raul Bercerra

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee