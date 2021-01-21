ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will look to cement their place in the top four of the 2020-21 ISL when they face Chennaiyin FC on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Mariners occupy the second place in the standings with 21 points from 11 games. They have been a solid defensive unit so far in the league.

Chennaiyin FC are placed sixth in the table and need three points to enter the top four. They have picked up 15 points from 12 games so far.

Here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream XI Fantasy side for the ISL game between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Chennaiyin FC:

Edu Garcia adds creativity and flair to a rather defensive ATK Mohun Bagan midfield (Image: ISL)

Edu Garcia plays a vital part in ATK Mohun Bagan's scheme of things. Garcia adds the much-needed creativity and flair to ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

Antonio Lopez Habas's side have always been known as a defensively solid unit.

Garcia is used as a ball-player by Habas and has been excellent so far. His vision, creativity and control on the ball allows the other ATK Mohun Bagan players like Roy Krishna and David Williams to get away from their markers, leading to gaps in the opposition defense.

Advertisement

Garcia has also scored a goal along with his exceptional passing accuracy and touches on the ball.

Ismael Goncalves has been effective in front of goal for Chennaiyin FC. (Image: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC have the worst goals scored per chances created ratio in the league.

The Marina Machans have been creating a lot of goal-scoring chances throughout the season followed by some exceptional gameplay.

However, Csaba Laszlo's side have rarely managed to find the back of the net.

Esmael Goncalves has finally managed to get in shape and lead the Chennayin FC attacking line-up.

Advertisement

He has scored three goals and made an assist already in just eight ISL matches. He will be tasked with the responsibility to breach the resolute ATK Mohun Bagan FC defense.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is the highest goal-scorer for ATK Mohun Bagan FC (Image: ISL)

Roy Krishna is the primary target-man for ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Fijian forward stays up the pitch, keeping the opposition defense in check and leads the attacking movements of his side.

Krishna has displayed brilliant combination play with the likes of David Williams, Manvir Singh and Edu Garcia in the final third.

He has the ability to create space himself and go for goals. He has scored six goals in 11 ISL matches so far and is the leading goal-scorer for his side.