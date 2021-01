ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 21st, 2021

Matchday 14 of ISL has a thrilling clash as ATK Mohun Bagan face off against Chennaiyin FC. Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will aim to get a win over the Mariners and march back up into the playoffs spots.

ATK Mohun Bagan have stayed in the playoffs position since the start of their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They are placed second on the table currently with 21 points from eleven matches.

Chennaiyin FC are lagging a few spots behind the Mariners, in the sixth position, after twelve matches. They have accumulated 15 points so far in what has been a highly inconsistent season for the Marina Machans.

Considering the form of both sides, ATK Mohun Bagan have the edge going into the clash. However, we can never count out Chennaiyin FC to bounce back.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

5️⃣9️⃣ long passes completed ✅



Rate Vishal's distribution on a scale of 9️⃣ to 1️⃣0️⃣ this season? 🤔#AllInForChennaiyin #ATKMBCFC pic.twitter.com/TxzlI3F5Mo — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 20, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL Match No. 66

Date: January 21st, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestion for the ISL clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Eli Sabia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Esmael Goncalves, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Esmael Goncalves

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Carl McHugh, Memo Moura, Esmael Goncalves, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

Captain - Esmael Goncalves, Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna