Two heavyweights, ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will face each other on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK Mohun Bagan started off their season brilliantly. They won against Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal, and Odisha FC without conceding a goal. The Mariners dominated their opponents before their juggernaut slowed down.

In the last two matches, ATK Mohun Bagan have been scrappy and wasteful. They lost 2-1 to Jamshedpur FC and then shared points with Hyderabad FC, with both teams scoring once. With the challenge of FC Goa awaiting them, ATK Mohun Bagan will have to be at their best to take something back from this clash.

FC Goa started their ISL campaign against some tough teams. The Gaurs faced Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, and NorthEast United FC in their first three matches, but they weathered the storm and stole two points from them.

They won their previous two matches against slightly weaker teams, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters. FC Goa now sit in the 5th place on the table and a win can power them to the second spot, just below Mumbai City.

"It's very important for us to win." 💪🏻



Ahead of tomorrow's game against @atkmohunbaganfc, Igor spoke to the club where he shared his thoughts on the opponent, his goal-scoring form, and his goal against Odisha FC in the pre-match interview. 🧡#RiseAgain #ATKMBFCG pic.twitter.com/GzCr8aYYk8 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 15, 2020

These are the players you should look to pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture.

Advertisement

Sandesh Jhingan (centre) fighting for the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan roped in Sandesh Jhingan at the start of the season after beating many other teams to get his signature. With his quality, Jhingan provides the coach with an option to play one foreigner upfront rather than at the back. The towering centre-back missed out on last year's ISL due to an injury, but has come back stronger. His team has kept 3 clean sheets in 4 matches with his help.

Jhingan has 17 tackles, 7 interceptions, 31 clearances, and 12 blocks to his name so far. Jhingan has been instrumental defensively, and that is why he will be a good pick as the captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna will be key for ATKMB (Courtesy-ISL)

Advertisement

Roy Krishna is a poacher in the box, always looking for chances to score. Last season, he scored 15 goals and had 6 assists. He led ATK to the title in ISL 2019-20 and was retained to do the same this season.

Krishna has already had an impact on the team again, scoring 4 goals in 5 matches. If there's a goal incoming for the Mariners, more often than not it is going to be the Fijian getting his name on the scoresheet. For that reason, Roy Krishna is yet another candidate for the captaincy spot in your Dream11 team.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is quite reliable inside the box (Courtesy-ISL)

Angulo is known for being a notorious goal-scorer, sparing no opposition. After his exploits in the Polish League, the Spaniard made his way to the ISL. After 5 matches, FC Goa will be pleased with their new recruit.

Igor Angulo has already started scoring at will, emulating the role Corominas had at the club. In 5 matches, Angulo has six goals, averaging more than one goal a match. The ATK Mohun Bagan defense will be difficult to penetrate, but there's no limit to what FC Goa's target-man can do.

Hence, Angulo is our number one pick for the captain's spot in your Dream11 team.