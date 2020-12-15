The action at the Indian Super League (ISL) continues as ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday.
ATK Mohun Bagan come into this encounter on the back of a drawn fixture against Hyderabad FC. They are placed third on the ISL standings and will aim to get back into the form they had shown at the start of the competition.
FC Goa have hit their strides in their ISL 2020-21 campaign after being winless in their first three matches. They have won their last two encounters, moving into the top five spots on the standings and will aim to carry the momentum ahead.
Squads to choose from
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
Predicted Playing XIs
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Brad Inman, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo
Match Details
Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
Date: December 16, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kotal, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Igor Angulo
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Brad Inman, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Igor Angulo
Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Igor AnguloPublished 15 Dec 2020, 19:07 IST