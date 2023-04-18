ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 18th, 2023

Indian Super League 2022-23 winner ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will face fellow ISL side FC Goa (FCG) in a Group C fixture at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday, April 18.

Both teams have nothing but pride to play for after Jamshedpur FC booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 Super Cup.

ATK Mohun Bagan began their campaign with a 5-1 win against Gokulam Kerala before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC. FC Goa, meanwhile, lost their opener 3-5 to Jamshedpur FC before picking up a 1-0 win against Gokulam Kerala.

With either of the teams reaching a maximum of six points, they will be unable to overtake Jamshedpur FC even if they lose their last tie owing to head-to-head results.

ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa faced each other twice during the league season. FC Goa won the first game while ATK Mohun Bagan won the reverse fixture.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Group C (ATKMB vs FCG)

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode

ATKMB vs FCG predicted starting XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arsh Shaikh, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Fares Arnaout, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Noah Sadaoui, Brison Fernandes, Devendra Murgaokar, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chote, Iker Guarrotxena.

ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arshdeep Singh, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Fares Arnaout, Saviour Gama, Hugo Boumous, Brison Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui

Captain: Noah Sadaoui | Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Arsh Shaikh, Anwar Ali, Pritam Botal, Slavko Damjanovic, Redeem Tlang, Hugo Boumous, Makan Chote, Federico Gallego, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri Giri

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

