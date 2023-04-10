ATKMB vs GKFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 10th, 2023

Recently crowned Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will begin their Hero Super Cup campaign against local club Gokulam Kerala (GKFC). The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode will host the encounter on Monday, April 10, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm IST.

The two teams make up Group C alongside FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC in what is considered one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been in terrific form and were prolific in all departments of the game, en route to being crowned champions of ISL 2022-23. The Mariners will hope that they can continue their good run and will eye their second silverware of the season and thereby become the first team to do a ISL+Super Cup double.

Gokulam Kerala, meanwhile, will be banking on their local supporters. The team finished their I-League campaign in third place after being unable to achieve a three-peat.

The team will hope they can put up a show in this competition. The team come into this fixture behind a 5-2 win over Mohammedan SC in the qualifiers.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Group B (ATKMB vs GKFC)

Date & Time: Monday, April 10; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode

ATKMB vs GKFC predicted starting XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Gokulam Kerala

Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia.

ATKMB vs GKFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Abdul Hakku (Nediyodath), Pritam Kotal, Aminou Bouba, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Sergio Mendigutxia

Captain: Dimitri Petratos | Vice-Captain: Farshad Noor

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Subhasish Bose, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhankar Adhikari, Glan Martins, Ashique Kuruniyan, Federico Gallego, Omar Ramos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Noufal P.N

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-Captain: Slavko Damjanovic

Poll : 0 votes