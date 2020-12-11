ATK Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Friday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mariners started off their ISL campaign strongly when they won the first three matches and were successful in not conceding even once. Antonio Habas' men performed exactly how everyone expected them to.

ATK Mohun Bagan were already a strong bunch with the likes of Roy Krishna, David Williams and Edu Garcia in their ranks. But the squad was further bolstered by the addition of Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri. However, the last match was a forgettable one for the Mariners as they were defeated by Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC and their fans must be pleased with how the club is performing, considering how miserable their campaign was in ISL 2019-20. With 5 points from 3 games in their kitty, Hyderabad FC are still unbeaten. They have got to a start on which Manolo Marquez and his men will look to capitalize on.

Players like Aridane Santana, Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra and Lluis Sastre have done well till now. Habas knows that the Nizams will give them a tough fight, and he needs to be prepared accordingly.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ATKMB vs HFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

Arindam in action for ATK

Arindam has been solid for ATK Mohun Bagan at the back. Last ISL season, he had 9 clean sheets for ATK in 21 matches, just behind Golden Glove winner Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The custodian was trusted to guard the posts this season too, and he hasn't disappointed.

In the first 3 matches, he didn't concede a single goal. In the last match, Valskis netted two against him, but Arindam is expected to bounce back. This season, he has a save percentage of 83% with 10 saves to his name. His ability to keep the ball out of danger with his punches and catches is impressive. Hence, Arindam is a good option as your captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan (C) fighting for the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan beat many other clubs to get the signature of Sandesh Jhingan before the start of this ISL season, and the demand is justified. Jhingan is not just India's best defender but he also clears up a spot for a foreign player up front. After missing out last season due to an injury, Jhingan has come back stronger, helping his team keep 3 clean sheets in 4 matches.

He has 13 tackles, 6 interceptions, 24 clearances and 11 blocks to his name so far. Jhingan has been monumental at the back, and that is why he's a great option as the captain in your Dream11 team.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna doing his trademark celebration (Courtesy-ISL)

There's no surprise that Roy Krishna has made it to the top of this list. After leading ATK to the trophy in ISL 2019-20, Krishna is back this season, and in similar fashion.

After scoring 15 goals and assisting 6 last season, Krishna already has 4 goals in 4 matches in ISL 2020-21. He's a threat to the opposition defence and a poacher in the box who doesn't miss a chance. Averaging a goal a game this season, Krishna is our top pick for the Dream11 captaincy spot.