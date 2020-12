Dream11 tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC

The action in the Indian Super League (ISL) continues as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan were handed their first defeat in the ISL 2020-21 by Jamshedpur FC in their previous encounter. Antonio Habas' men conceded their first goal of the competition after three straight clean sheets. Roy Krishna was on target again for the Mariners, continuing his streak of scoring in four consecutive matches.

Hyderabad FC have managed to stay unbeaten in ISL 2020-21 so far. Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca has utilized his talented bunch of Indian players across the park and they have delivered. Aridane Santana has scored two ISL goals and is the key man in attack. He will be backed to deliver against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Date: December 11, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Subrata Paul, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Ashish Rai, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Manvir Singh, Aridande Santana, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Odei Onaindia, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Aridande Santana, Roy Krishna

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna