ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021-22 match

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday. The first match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished last season as the runner-up, having lost the final against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, the Blasters had a poor run during ISL 2020/21. They will look for a turnaround this season with their eyes on winning the silverware.

With that said, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ISL 2021/2022 fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC.

#3 Adrian Luna

A-League Semi Final - Melbourne City v Macarthur FC

Uruguayan winger Adrian Luna will be a key asset for Kerala Blasters FC during the upcoming edition of the ISL. The 29-year-old player has joined the club after severing Melbourne City FC for a couple of years.

He has experience playing across various leagues in different countries and the club will bank on his experience to come out on top in this fixture. Luna is a player to watch out for in the season opener.

#2 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous in action for Mumbai City FC in the last ISL season (Image Credits: ISL Media)

Hugo Boumous has played for two teams over the last few seasons and is all set to ply his trade for ATK Mohun Bagan this season. He is a match-winning player, who could contribute to the team's success throughout the season.

Boumous played a crucial role in helping FC Goa win the ISL Shield. The French-Moroccan player also guided Mumbai City FC to their maiden ISL Trophy and Shield last season. With him having joined the Mariners, he will look to win the Trophy with them.

#1 Roy Krishna

ATKMB striker Roy Krishna celebrates after scoring a goal against Kerala Blasters FC last season

Fijian striker Roy Krishna is the most suitable captain to lead your Dream11 team during the 1st ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. He is a goal machine, having scored 31 goals in the history of the competition.

Krishna has also assisted 14 goals since his ISL debut and will look to add plenty more to his tally this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy