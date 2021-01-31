ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 31st, 2021

The weekend action in the ISL 2020-21 wraps up with an encounter between two huge fan-favourites clashing against each other.
ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.
ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent sides in the ISL so far. They are placed second on the overall ISL standings with a tally of 24 points from thirteen matches.
Kerala Blasters FC are down in the lower half of the table at the ninth spot with 15 points from fourteen matches.
They are on a five-match unbeaten streak with two wins and three draws and will aim to continue the same against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Both the sides are determined to get all the points from the Sunday clash with ATK Mohun Bagan aiming to keep the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC.
On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to rise higher in the ISL standings and push for a playoffs spot.
Squads to choose from
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Marcelinho
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan
Predicted Playing XIs
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, David Williams
Kerala Blasters FC
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray
Match Details
Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC
Date: 31st January, 2021 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Vicente Gomez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray, Roy Krishna
Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain: Jordan Murray
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Albino Gomes (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Jessel Carneiro, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, David Williams, Gary Hooper, Roy Krishna
Captain: Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain: Edu GarciaPublished 31 Jan 2021, 12:26 IST