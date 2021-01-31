ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 31st, 2021

The weekend action in the ISL 2020-21 wraps up with an encounter between two huge fan-favourites clashing against each other.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent sides in the ISL so far. They are placed second on the overall ISL standings with a tally of 24 points from thirteen matches.

Kerala Blasters FC are down in the lower half of the table at the ninth spot with 15 points from fourteen matches.

They are on a five-match unbeaten streak with two wins and three draws and will aim to continue the same against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both the sides are determined to get all the points from the Sunday clash with ATK Mohun Bagan aiming to keep the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to rise higher in the ISL standings and push for a playoffs spot.

Our boys are back at it as we approach the big fixture against #KBFC at the end of the month! 🙌🤩#ATKMohunBagan #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/sRsGHUoCZU — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 28, 2021

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Marcelinho

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

🆙 next at the Fatorda Stadium: a meeting with the Mariners! ⚔️#ATKMBKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/o5jePgYSsJ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 29, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Kerala Blasters FC

Advertisement

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: 31st January, 2021 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Vicente Gomez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain: Jordan Murray

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Albino Gomes (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Jessel Carneiro, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, David Williams, Gary Hooper, Roy Krishna

Captain: Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain: Edu Garcia