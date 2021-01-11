ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

ATK Mohun Bagan currently occupy the second position on the ISL table. They have collected 20 points from 9 matches. Being in red-hot form, the Mariners will look to continue their unbeaten streak against Mumbai City FC. With players such as Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri in their ranks, Antonio Habas' side has the best defensive record this season till now.

Mumbai City FC are at the top of the ISL table, with 22 points from 9 matches. The Islanders have lost just one match this season against NorthEast United FC.

Since that setback in their season-opener, Mumbai City FC have dominated thoroughly and have defeated all but one opponent. If they win the tie against ATK Mohun Bagan, Sergio Lobera's men will get a 5-point lead over the Mariners.

Here are three players you should consider making the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture.

#3 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre has scored 6 goals till now (Courtesy-ISL)

Adam le Fondre is known for his knack for scoring goals. He is a reliable striker in the box and has done wonders for Mumbai City FC this season.

Le Fondre is the highest goal-scorer for the Islanders with 6 goals from nine matches. His shot conversion percentage of 33% shows how much of an invaluable finisher he is for the Mumbai City FC attack.

#2 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna has scored 6 goals this season (Courtesy-ISL)

After being involved in 21 goals last season, Roy Krishna was expected to dazzle for ATK Mohun Bagan again. And he has done the same in this season of ISL. Krishna has already registered six goals to his name out of the ten scored by the team.

Krishna carries the responsibility of finishing the chances created by the Mariners. He is good at hitting the opponents on the counter-attack as well. While scoring against Mumbai City won't be an easy task, the Fijian can be relied upon to have his name on the score-sheet.

#1 Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous (L) in action (Courtesy-ISL)

Mumbai City FC broke the bank to rope in Hugo Boumous ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season. After having a dream season last year where Boumous scored 10 goals and had 11 assists for FC Goa, the Frenchman is back to business.

Boumous is the heart of the Mumbai City FC team, playing a crucial role in Lobera's system. This season, in just seven matches, he has provided four assists.

The 25-year-old has also scored one goal and won three penalties this season. The fact that he is involved in almost everything done by Mumbai City FC is astonishing, making him the top pick for the Dream11 captain's role.