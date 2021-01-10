ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 11th, 2021

Matchday 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will witness an exciting clash between the top two teams as Mumbai City FC lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATK Mohun Bagan are positioned in the second spot on the ISL standings with 20 points from nine matches. Mumbai City FC are the current league leaders with 22 points from the same number of matches.

Both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan come into this match on the back of wins in their respective previous encounters, and will be brimming with confidence. This ISL match has all the makings of a thriller with Mumbai City FC's fabulous attack up against the strong defense of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Squads to Choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Monday Blues? It's a Blue Monday! 💙#TheIslanders are up for a titanic clash against ATK Mohun Bagan! 💥#ATKMBMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WzOhZSeoKL — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 9, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C)

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Match No. 55

Date: January 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Roy Krishna, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Adam le Fondre

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Roy Krishna, Adam le Fondre

Captain - Adam le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Hugo Boumous