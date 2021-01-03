ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the tenth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL). The second match of the Sunday doubleheader will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed in the second spot on the ISL standings, with 17 points from eight matches. With a win over the Highlanders, they can get to the top of the table by leapfrogging Mumbai City FC.

NorthEast United FC occupy the sixth position in the ISL standings, with 11 points from eight matches. They are presently on a winless streak of four matches and will aim to turn their fortunes around.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ATKMB vs NEUFC match of ISL 2020-21.

#3 Arindam Bhattacharya

Arindam Bhattacharya in action (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has been in great form between the sticks. He has racked up a total of six clean sheets in eight ISL 2020-21 matches.

Bhattacharya has conceded just thrice so far and has been very reliable for the Mariners. In eight ISL matches, the ATKMB shot-stopper has made a total of 24 saves over 720 minutes of action.

With star defenders such as Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri in front of him, Bhattacharya will look to rack up more clean sheets.

#2 Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah in action (Courtesy - ISL)

NorthEast United FC's overseas import Kwesi Appiah is a key player in their attacking unit. With Idrissa Sylla at his side, the two African strikers have formed a lethal partnership in the Highlanders' frontline.

Kwesi Appiah has scored three goals so far, one of which came in their last encounter against Odisha FC. He has a strong physical presence in the box and is the go-to man for penalties for the Highlanders.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna (R) in action (Image - ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter)

Roy Krishna is currently the third-highest goalscorer in ISL 2020-21, with five goals in eight matches so far. The Fijian international has been in great form for the Mariners since the start of the season.

Krishna's movement in and around the box is dangerous and he is always a danger from setpiece situations. He has taken a total of 26 shots so far and has a goal conversion rate of almost 20%.

His attacking instinct and goal-scoring threat make him our top choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 squad.