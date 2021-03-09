ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - March 9th, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will lock horns in the second leg of their ISL 2020-21 semi-final clash on Tuesday. The two sides will head into the crunch encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on the back of an eventful 1-1 draw in the first leg.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC started well in the first leg and took the lead through David Williams after the half-hour mark. Both sides kept attacking throughout the 90 minutes and NorthEast United FC were rewarded for their persistence when Idrissa Sylla headed home in injury-time.

With a place in the ISL final up for grabs, expect another thrilling encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC on Tuesday.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

#3 David Williams - ATK Mohun Bagan FC

David Williams has been a consistent performer for the ATK Mohun Bagan in the attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Australian forward David Williams was the star for ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of their ISL semi-final meeting with NorthEast UnitedFC. He put the Mariners ahead in the tie with a delightful finish off his left foot after being set up by Roy Krishna.

Krishna and Williams have formed a solid attacking partnership for ATK Mohun Bagan FC, with the latter performing at a high level in the second half of the season. Because of his clinical finishing skills, Williams can add more goals to his tally and is a solid pick from the ATKMB side.

#2 Idrissa Sylla - NorthEast United FC

Idrissa Sylla scored the late equalizer for the Highlanders in the first leg of the semifinal (Courtesy - ISL)

Following his injury-time equalizer, Guinean forward Idrissa Sylla was the savior for the Highlanders in the first leg of their ISL semi-final clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Despite not getting much playing time under Khalid Jamil lately, Sylla delivered when called upon by his team. With Deshorn Brown likely to miss the second leg due to an injury, Sylla looks all set to start Tuesday's game.

With no victor last time out, the Highlanders will clash against the Mariners yet again to determine the 2nd finalist for #HeroISL Season 7 💪🏻#ATKMBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/b65PvT9mu4 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 8, 2021

Sylla has a strong upside when it comes to fantasy football, owing to his swift movements and ability to score crucial goals.

#1 Roy Krishna - ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Roy Krishna is the leading goalscorer for the ATK Mohun Bagan FC side this season (Courtesy - ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC's Roy Krishna was a menace for NorthEast United FC in the first leg due to his movements in and around the box. Despite failing to find the back of the net himself, Krishna provided the assist for David Williams' goal. The Fiji international is always in the thick of things whenever ATKMB attack.

With his penchant for scoring goals in crucial matches, Krishna should be the number one pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.