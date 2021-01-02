ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 3rd, 2020

Matchday 10 of the ISL 2020-21 will see ATK Mohun Bagan taking on NorthEast United FC in an exciting clash. The second match of the Sunday doubleheader will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent sides in ISL 2020-21, with 17 points from eight matches. They are currently on top of the standings and a win over the Highlanders will bolster their position further.

NorthEast United FC occupy the sixth spot in the ISL table and have 11 points from their eight games. Gerard Nus' team can climb into the top four of the standings with a victory over the Mariners.

Squads to Choose From

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

A #SuperSunday clash against @atkmohunbaganfc to ring in the New Year! 💥



The Highlanders are geared up for the big test. 💪🏻#ATKMBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/IuZBaA4kyd — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 2, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C)

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Rochharzela, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC

Date: January 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Idrissa Sylla

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Luis Machado