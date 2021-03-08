ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - March 9th, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will square off in the second leg of the second 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have maintained the most number of clean sheets in the ISL 2020-21 season (10). They were on course to add another one to their tally in the first leg encounter against NorthEast United FC. But the Highlanders dashed those hopes by equalizing in the dying embers of the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan will rely on the trio of Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, and David Williams to score goals. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will depend on the brilliance of Federico Gallego and Luis Machado to come up with opportunities.

While the upcoming match is expected to be a thriller, ATKMB are likely to clinch a narrow win. They have been highly consistent in ISL 2020-21 and should have enough firepower to get past the Highlanders.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Ponif Vaz, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Roccharzela, Britto PM, Deshorn Brown, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair VP

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Marcelinho, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Mashoor Shereef, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, ISL Semifinal 2, second leg

Date: 09 March, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Manvir Singh, Luis Machado, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-captain - Manvir Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Dylan Fox, Manvir Singh, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lenny Rodrigues, Roy Krishna, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

Captain - Luis Machado, Vice-captain - VP Suhair