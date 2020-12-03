ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC in Match 15 of the ISL 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATK Mohun Bagan are one among the best sides this season, having won both the games they have played so far. ATKMB have not conceded any goal during their first two games and will be looking to extend their winning run when they meet Odisha FC on Thursday.

On the other hand, Odisha FC have so far had a season full of struggles. The team finds itself placed at the 10th position with just one point from two games. The club is still looking for its first victory of the season.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this ISL 2020-21 fixture.

#3 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio didn't have a good debut in the ISL as he failed to net in a goal during his side's opening game against Hyderabad FC. The Brazilian striker made up for his mistakes by scoring a brace for Odisha FC when they were trailing Jamshedpur FC by two goals. The player came from the bench and netted in a goal at the 77th minute to give his side some hope.

He further found the net again in the stoppage time to level scores and force JFC to share points with Odisha FC. Mauricio will be hoping to carry his fine run when his side meets ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium.

#2 Arindam Bhattacharya

Arindam Bhattacharya (in black) during a corner kick (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya was a key player between the sticks for ATK last season. The player has been continuing his splendid form in the seventh edition of the ISL as well. He has two clean sheets to his name in two games and will be looking to add more. The Indian goalkeeper is a strong contender to win the Golden Glove award this season.

Taking his form into consideration, he's a must-pick in your Dream11 team and could be considered for the role of the captain or vice-captain as well.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Fijian striker Roy Krishna should have a place in your Dream11 team for today's ISL match between ATKMB and OFC. The star player had an outstanding ISL debut with ATK last season and won the trophy for his side. He put on a show and disrupted the opponent's defense every single game.

This season, the player already has two goals to his name and will be hungry to score more. It makes him the most suitable choice for the role of captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the ATKMB vs OFC match.