Dream11 tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC

ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium Margao, Goa in the third round at Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.
ATK Mohun Bagan will be brimming with confidence after their win over rivals SC East Bengal in the first-ever Kolkata Derby in ISL. Roy Krishna has been their standout performer with two goals in two matches.
The defense has been thriving with the experienced trio of Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal in the backline. They have some of the best midfielders in the entire ISL with the likes of Javi Hernandez, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose being in the squad.
On the other end, Odisha FC are still in search of a victory in ISL 2020-21, having one loss and a draw in their two matches so far. They will be in high spirits after making a comeback from two goals down against Jamshedpur FC. Super sub Diego Mauricio pulled them back into the match with his twin strikes as he opened his account in ISL.
Squads to Choose From
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh
Predicted Playing XIs
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, David Williams, Roy Krishna
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu
Match Details
Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
Date: December 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Prabir Das, Shubham Sarangi, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Roy Krishna
Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Steven Taylor, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Roy Krishna
Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Roy KrishnaPublished 02 Dec 2020, 19:08 IST