Australia vs India: Preview, team news, and more for AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

Just a sleep away now, the Indian men's national team will embark on their AFC Asian Cup 2023 voyage on Saturday, January 13, as they lock horns with Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The opening clash induces a feeling of déjà vu as the two sides collided 13 years before when the Blue Tigers suffered a 4-0 defeat in the 2011 edition of the continental competition in Doha.

Drawn in Group B alongside Uzbekistan and Syria, the Socceroos will undoubtedly be the biggest thorn in India's path to the knockouts. Ranked 25th in FIFA standings, the Graham Arnold-coached outfit enter the tournament as an outright contender, aiming to rectify their quarterfinal exit in the previous edition.

Australia exhibited promise in the 2022 World Cup but faced defeats following the grand carnival at the hands of Argentina, England, and Ecuador. However, their recent form, featuring four consecutive victories, is evidence of their pedigree.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri and company will enter the fixture as the clear underdogs against the 2015 Asian Cup champions. Facing group stage elimination in their last two appearances in 2011 and 2019, Igor Stimac would be eager to right the wrongs this time around.

The Blue Tigers understand the challenge ahead, with Australia's recent successes and World Cup experience adding to the difficulties. Stimac and his team acknowledge the odds but are prepared to face this formidable test. The match will be a litmus test to gauge India's caliber in direct comparison with the Asian heavyweights.

Australia vs India: Match details of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

Match: Australia vs India, Group B, AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Timings: 5:00 pm IST, Saturday, January 13.

Australia vs India: Team News

According to Australian head coach Graham Arnold, the Socceroos have their full squad available ahead of the opening game of the continental competition. Meanwhile, the Blue Tigers have suffered plenty of injuries building up to the tournament, and still have Sahal Abdul Samad, who is recovering from an injury, in the final squad.

Australia vs India: Head-to-head record

The most recent outing between the Socceroos and the Blue Tigers dates back to 2011 in the AFC Asian Cup opener, where Australia hammered India 4-0 in the group stages.

Overall, the two sides have locked horns on eight occasions, with India winning twice, while Australia have emerged victorious in five outings.

Australia vs India: Broadcast detail for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match

The Blue Tigers' match-up against Australia in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the JioCinema app and website on Saturday, January 13. The match will be telecast on Sports18.