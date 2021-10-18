Balaji Ganesan pumped up to give his best for Chennaiyin FC 

Young footballer Balaji Ganesan is living a football dream. From watching people play in the grounds to being a part of the Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC, Ganesan has come a long way, albeit in a short time.

The Chennai-based youngster, who idolized footballers, started on a humble note and progressed up the ranks with sheer talent. He has now made it to the Chennaiyin FC squad ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Balaji Ganesan shared his journey, his love for football and his learnings.

Ganesan said his interest in football was fueled by watching others at a ground near his house in Chennai, and the young player was determined to make a career out of it.

“There is a playground near my house in Chennai where I used to watch other boys play football. I started by doing ball boy duties and slowly my interest in the game picked up.”

Balaji Ganesan, like most of his peers, started on a low-key note with a pair of normal shoes. Football coaches at the ground near his house used to impart training on a sporadic note but deep down the Chennai youngster knew it wasn’t enough.

“My parents didn’t know much about football and sports. It was my uncle who supported me all the while. I just started with one basic pair of shoes and used to practice for long hours.”

Balaji Ganesan and Chennaiyin FC

With Balaji Ganesan’s parents not knowing the sport well, the young footballer knew he was missing a mentor and a guide.

With Chennaiyin FC going big on their grassroots program, it was only a matter of time before Balaji Ganesan attended a trial with the club. The two-time ISL winners place a lot of emphasis on grassroots development, and Ganesan, thanks to his abundant talent, was selected for the club’s initial grassroots camp.

Once Ganesan was selected for Chennaiyin FC's grassroots camp, there was no looking back. He said:

“I attended trials in one Chennaiyin FC grassroots program and I got selected. I had a 15 to 20 day camp with Chennaiyin FC and from there I went to the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS). I was in Mumbai for five years.”

The move to Mumbai was a master stroke as Balaji Ganesan learned the nuances of the game under a professional set up.

“There was a stark difference in the quality of football, training, equipment etc. The practice was at a high level. I managed to complete my studies too when camping with the Reliance Foundation.”

Noticing his inkling to play excellent crosses, the coaches advised Balaji Ganesan to play as a left-back, a position the defender has taken to like a fish to water. With exemplary defensive skills, Ganesan feels he is at ease playing as a left-back, which is also his favorite position now.

“I first started on the left wing and then my coaches advised me to play as a left back as my defensive skills are good.”

Balaji Ganesan’s learning curve

While adapting to the demands of the modern game, Balaji Ganesan soon got the opportunity to hone his skills by breaching boundaries. Yearly football exposure trips by RYFS to foreign countries did a world of good to Ganesan as he learned the tricks of the trade better.

However, not getting a passport on time meant the 19-year-old had to miss out on his first foreign trip to England. Being the only player from his batch to miss a trip put the youngster in a spot of bother, but also fueled his desire to learn quicker.

The subsequent trips to the Netherlands and Japan were game changers for Balaji Ganesan as they were of a huge learning curve. He explained:

“The yearly foreign trips have helped me hone my skills a lot. There is a lot of difference in the skillset of our players and the foreign players. It starts with the training methods to their diet and physique. I have been to the Netherlands and Japan on football exposure trips. I did miss my first trip to England due to a passport issue, which was devastating, but the subsequent trips have been a huge learning curve.”

After his stint with RYFS, Balaji Ganesan was picked up by Chennaiyin FC and the youngster was ecstatic about rubbing shoulders with some of the best in business.

“I have had a lot of talks with Narayan Das in Chennaiyin FC. He shared a lot of his experiences with me. He has always advised me to stick to my strengths and has motivated me a lot. I observed how Jerry also plays on the team. Even he plays in the same position as I do and I get to learn a lot from him.”

“The coaches have also been extremely supportive. They are patient. It also helps to have a local coach, Syed Sabir Pasha, who has played football at the highest level. He keeps dishing out instructions and helps us a lot.”

As another season of the Indian Super League draws closer, Balaji Ganesan, armed with good training exposure, is determined to give his all. If he does get to play a match for Chennaiyin FC, he will be eager to prove his worth.

