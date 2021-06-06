BAN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today’s World Cup Qualifiers Match – June 7th, 2021

Bangladesh will lock horns with India for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Monday.

The two sides squared off against each other in their previous World Cup Qualifiers fixture on June 3. Afghanistan's Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharifi found the net in the 48th minute, giving his side the lead in the game. Bangladesh's Topu Barman scored the equalizer in the 84th minute and leveled the scores 1-1.

The Indian football team, on the other hand, lost their previous match to Qatar. Abdulaziz Hatem scored the only goal of the match and guided his side home with a 1-0 victory.

Both teams are drawn in Group E of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. The two sides have been officially knocked out of the event. India are placed fourth in the points table with three points, having drawn three games and lost the remaining three.

Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two draws and four losses from six matches.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Anisur Rahman Zico, Russel Liton, Shahidul Yousuf Sohel, Habibur Rahman Sohag, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi, Yeasin Arafat, Rahmat Mia, Masuk Mia Zoni, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Abdullah, Mehedi Hassan Tapu, Manik Molla, Rakib Hossain, Biplu Ahmed, Sohel Rana, Motin Mia, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhasis Bose, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Glan Martins, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Lalengmawia, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh

Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs India

Date: 7th June 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

BAN vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Sumon Reza, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain: Sumon Reza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anisur Rahman Zico, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Sumon Reza, Manvir Singh

Captain: Jamal Bhuiyan, Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee