Bangladesh 0-2 India: Indian Football Team Player Ratings as Sunil Chhetri strikes a brace | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian Football Team returned to winning ways as they beat Bangladesh 2-0 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on Monday. India's captain Sunil Chhetri struck a brace to get the Blue Tigers on the winning track.

The Indian Football Team coach Igor Stimac made three changes to the side that lost 0-1 to Qatar. Pritam Kotal, Ashique Kuruniyan and a suspended Rahul Bheke made way for Chinglensana Singh, Udanta Singh and Brandon Fernandes in the starting line-up.

The Indian Football Team enjoyed 74% possession and played offensively right from the opening whistle. They finally got their due reward in the 79th minute when Sunil Chhetri angled his header into the back of the net.

In the dying embers of the game, Sunil Chhetri once again rose to the occasion as he punted the ball into the roof of the net to complete his brace.

Indian Football Team Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7/10

Due to Bangladesh seeing less of the ball, India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wasn't as involved in the game as he was in the match against Qatar. But, whenever he was called into action, he made full use of his positioning skills to collect the ball.

Sandesh Jhingan - 8/10

Jhingan made full use of his aerial superiority and blocking ability to keep Bangladesh's strikers at bay. He even got an opportunity to score from a corner-kick but his header was blocked by a Bangladeshi defender.

Subhasish Bose - 8/10

Subhasish was vigilant in his duties as a left centre-back and also helped the Indian football team build from the back. He also received a chance to score from a corner-kick but his glancing header angled wide.

Chinglensana Singh - 8/10

Like Bose on the left, Chinglensana perfected his duties on the right and played some good forward passes to the likes of Suresh Wangjam and Udanta Singh to get things going.

Glan Martins - 8/10

Glan Martins played an elemental role in helping India recycle possession by intercepting Bangladesh's odd long ball.

Brandon Fernandes - 8/10

Brandon Fernandes bossed the midfield for the Indian Football Team against Bangladesh in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Image Credits: Indian Football Team Twitter)

Brandon Fernandes partnered his FC Goa teammate Martins at the center of the park and lodged some deadly-looking crosses from his corner and free-kicks.

Udanta Singh - 6/10

Udanta Singh failed to get past his marker on countless occasions and lacked the requisite chemistry with Sunil Chhetri, which he had at the beginning of his career.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Like Udanta, Bipin was too left wanting on the left wing and lacked control. He struggled to make full use of his pace as Bangladeshi players marked him heavily.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh was presented with a glorious opportunity in the first half when Brandon released him with a gorgeous through ball. However, he took a lot of time in firing a shot and India lost an opportunity to take an early lead.

Suresh Singh Wangjam - 7/10

Suresh's bundle of energy helped him cover every blade of grass in the field as the Bangladeshi players tired themselves chasing him. He bagged an assist in the second minute of additional time by cutting the ball towards Sunil Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri - 9/10

Sunil Chhetri's two goals proved to be the difference for the Indian Football Team against Bangladesh in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Image Courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter)

Chhetri didn't have enough space to attack in the first half as the Bangladeshi players crowded him out. However, he made his presence felt in the 74th minute by angling his header from a tight position to give the Indian Football Team the lead.

In the buildup to the second goal, he positioned himself in the penalty spot to collect the ball and whack it past the goalkeeper to put the cherry on top of the cake.

Substitutes

Ashique Kuruniyan - 8/10

Ashique replaced Bipin Singh on the left flank in the second half and troubled Bangladeshi players with his sudden turn of pace and long strides. Deployed in a more advanced role, he lodged a high cross across the face of goal to bag an assist.

Mohammed Yasir - 7/10

Mohammed Yasir replaced Udanta Singh in the second half but lacked the requisite ball control in the match. He got into some good positions but failed to make any meaningful impact.

Liston Colaco - 8/10

Replacing Manvir Singh and occupying a somewhat wide position, Colaco bagged a proverbial pre-assist by finding an unmarked Suresh Wangjam in the final minutes of the game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar