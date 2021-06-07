Bangladesh vs Indian Football Team preview, prediction, lineups, team news and more | World Cup 2022 Qualifiers 

The Indian Football Team take on Bangladesh on Match Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round 2 qualifiers at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

India come into the game on the back of a 0-1 loss to Group E leaders Qatar at the same venue. India were reduced to 10-men early on but put up a stellar defensive display to concede just one goal.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Afghanistan in their last game. Amiruddin Sharifi put Afghanistan into the lead before Bangladesh equalized late in the second half through Topu Barman.

India are placed 5th in the Group E standings, while Bangladesh are 6th. Both sides are yet to win a game in the group.

Bangladesh vs Indian Football Team - head-to-head

Bangladesh and the Indian football team have played 29 games between each other since their first meeting in the 1978 Asian Games. India have won on 15 occasions, while 12 games were draws. Bangladesh have emerged victorious only twice against India. The last time they met in the qualification group-stage, both teams played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Bangladesh Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D (Latest on the Right)

Indian Football Team Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L (Latest on the Right)

Bangladesh vs Indian Football Team - Team news

Bangladesh

Jamal Bhuyan will lead the team, with Tariq Kazi playing upfront. Topu Barman is expected to play behind Kazi in midfield, while Anisur Rahman will keep the goal. Sohel Rana is unavailable for this one.

Indian Football Team

Chinglensana Singh is expected to return to the line-up while Anirudh Thapa can play the role of a cameo later in the game. Rahul Bheke is suspended because of his red card against Qatar.

🇶🇦 Qatar steer clear of #AsianQualifiers Group E but 🇴🇲 Oman have 2 games in hand. Will they catch the leaders? pic.twitter.com/Stl8cThJku — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) June 4, 2021

Bangladesh vs Indian Football Team: Predicted line-ups

Bangladesh (4-1-4-1): Anisur Rahman (GK), Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Jamal Bhuyan (C), Masuk Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Matin Miah, Manik Moll, Tariq Kazi, Riyadul Hasan, Rakib Hossain

Indian Football Team (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri

Bangladesh vs Indian Football Team: Live telecast

Viewers in India can watch the game on Star Sports 2/HD 2 and Star Sports 3 and Disney+Hotstar. The game will be streamed on Alkass for viewers outside India from 07.30 PM IST onwards.

Indian football team lost 0-1 to Qatar in the previous fixture. (Image: AFC)

Bangladesh vs Indian Football Team prediction

Bangladesh struggled to create goal scoring chances against Afghanistan and will face an uphill task against a gritty Indian line-up. India have a much stronger team on paper and are expected to get all three points for the first time in the current qualifying campaign.

Prediction: Bangladesh 1-2 Indian Football Team

Edited by Prem Deshpande