Bangladesh vs Maldives Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 25th, 2023

Bangladesh will face off against the mighty Maldives at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore on 25th June. This Group B clash of the SAFF Championship is expected to provide a thrilling display of football as both teams give their all on the field.

Bangladesh, currently ranked third in the group after suffering a 2-0 loss to Lebanon, faces a tough challenge against the confident Maldives team. After their courageous effort in the first match, Bangladesh must regroup and fix their mistakes to stand a chance against the strong Maldives. Led by their experienced players, Bangladesh will fight tooth and nail.

However, the odds are against them as the favorites, Maldives, are coming off a comfortable 2-0 victory against Bhutan. The Maldives hold the upper hand in this clash with their impressive skills and solid defense.

Bangladesh ranked lower at 192 in the FIFA rankings, faces a daunting task. This match will be crucial for both teams' tournament aspirations as Bangladesh aims for a comeback and the Maldives strive to maintain their winning streak.

Bangladesh vs Maldives Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Maldives, Group B game

Date & Time: Sunday, June 25, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India

Bangladesh vs Maldives Squads

Bangladesh Squad

Anisur Rahman Zico(GK), Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuiyan, Sumon Reza, Rimon Hossain, Rakib Hossain, Saad Uddin, Mohammed Matin Miah, Mehedi Hasan Royal, Hemanta Biswas, Aminul Sajib, Rahmat Mia, Eleta Kingsley, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Yeasin Arafat, Emon Mahmud, Sahidul Alam(GK), Mohammed Faisal, Mitul Marma(GK), Mohamed Islam, Alomgir Molla, Mehedi Hasan Srabon(GK), Hasan Murad, Moammad Ibrahim, Masuk Mia Zoni, Mehedi Hassan Tapu, Rabiul Hasan, Mohammad Ridoy.

Maldives Squad

Mohamed Faisal(GK), Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Ahmed Maish Rasheed, Ahmed Numaan, Ali Fasir, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Naiz, Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Naeem, Ahmed Aiham, Shaihan Ali(GK), Ahmed Hassan, Ahmed Rizuvan, Hassan Nazeem, Ahnaf Rasheed, Mohamed Jailam, Haisham Hassan, Mohamed Sakhaau, Mohamed Saaif, Mohamed Shafeeu(GK), Hussain Shareef(GK), Hassan Shifaz, Humaid Hussain, Mohamed Nizam, Vishah Abdul Majeed, Ibrahim Aisham, Abdulla Yaameen, Ansar Ibrahim, Hassan Raif Ahmed, Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Mohamed Irufaan, Nisham Mohamed Rasheed.

Bangladesh vs Maldives predicted starting XIs

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Topu Barman, Isa Faysal, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Kazi, Jamal Bhuyan, Sohel Rana, Mohammed Sohel, Mohammed Suman Reza, Mohammad Foysal Ahmed, Mohammad Mojibur.

Maldives: Hussain Shareef, Samooh Ali, Mohamed Irufaan, Ahmed Numaan, Hussain Sifaau, Haisham Hassan, Ibrahim Aisham, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Waheed, Hamza Mohamed.

Bangladesh vs Maldives Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anisur Rahman Zico, Topu Barman, Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Haisham Hassan, Jamal Bhuyan, Ibrahim Aisham, Hussain Nihan, Mohammad Foysal Ahmed, Ibrahim Waheed, Hamza Mohamed.

Captain: Hamza Mohamed | Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Waheed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anisur Rahman Zico, Tariq Kazi, Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Haisham Hassan, Jamal Bhuyan, Ibrahim Aisham, Hussain Nihan, Mohammed Suman Reza, Ibrahim Waheed, Hamza Mohamed.

Captain: Hamza Mohamed | Vice-Captain: Hussain Nihan

