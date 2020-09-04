Bhaichung Bhutia launches online football coaching app

Bhaichung Bhutia, co-owner of Bhaichung Bhutia Soccer Schools (BBSS), has launched a mobile app named 'El Jogo' to keep the Indian footballers fit during the ongoing pandemic.

Attendees of the online launch event included the sports minister, Kiren Rijiju and the co-owner of Bhaichung Bhutia Soccer Schools, Kishore Taid.

A few months ago, El Jogo was privately launched, during which it has become a grand success. Available on both Android and iOS, this application has come to the rescue of youngsters who wish to maintain their fitness during these unprecedented times.

During the public launch of El Jogo, the former Indian skipper Bhaichung Bhutia said: "I'm sure players will benefit from this app. This not just for the budding youngsters, but players at the top level are also welcome to use this application. We are here to guide and assist them even after the pandemic is over."

Despite launching the world's first online football live coaching app, BBSS gives precedence to on-field coaching, and strongly affirms that El Jogo will never be a substitute to on-field training.

"On-field training is always of paramount importance. This app will be of virtual assistance, where individuals' fitness can be developed. It is complementary to on-field training, but it is not a substitute."

"There are some apps which have certain advantages, but none of them are as interactive as El Jogo. No app in the world addresses an individual's concerns related to football coaching. Hundreds of kids have already been using this app. It was a huge hit among them. Thus, we decided to take it forward and release it publicly," added Kishore Taid, CEO and co-founder of BBSS.

One of the leading members from Bhaichung Bhutia Soccer Schools, Ankit, added that this app will aid the players when they face unfortunate circumstances in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"We will continue online after the pandemic. They can get access anywhere, anytime. Players can always connect with the coach and get online feedback. When they can't make it to the training centre, the app will be useful. This app helps immensely with continuity," Ankit concluded.