Bhutan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 28th, 2023

Bhutan will be up against Bangladesh in the Group B clash of the SAFF Championship 2023. The match will be played on Wednesday (June 28) at 7:30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

Bhutan finds themselves in a challenging position after suffering two defeats in the competition thus far. Pema Dorji's team started their campaign with a 2-0 loss to the Maldives and faced a 4-1 defeat against Lebanon in their second match. In their previous encounter, Bhutan endured a difficult first half, conceding four goals as their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed.

However, they showed resilience in the second half and managed to pull one back through their star player Chencho Gyeltshen. Despite their valiant effort, Bhutan's chances of progressing to the next round are slim.

In contrast, Bangladesh had a mixed start to their SAFF Championship journey. They began with a 2-0 defeat against Lebanon in their opening match but quickly turned their fortunes around in the following game against the Maldives. Falling behind early in the match, Bangladesh displayed character and determination as Rakib Hossain found the equalizer in the 42nd minute.

The second half saw a remarkable turnaround, with Tariq Raihan and Shekh Morsalin finding the back of the net to secure a 3-1 victory for their team. With this win, Bangladesh now sits level on points with the Maldives, holding a goal-difference advantage.

Match Details

Match: Bhutan vs Bangladesh, Group B game

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 28, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Bhutan vs Bangladesh Squads

Bhutan Squad

Tshering Dendup(GK), Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Phuntsho Jigme, Nima Tshering, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Phub Thinley, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dorji Dorji, Yeshi Dorji, Karma Sonam, Sherub Dorji, Tenzin Norbu, Santa Kumar Limbu, Chimi Tshewang, Tsenda Dorji, Tobgay Tobgay(GK), Gyeltshen Zangpo(GK), Lobzang Chogyal, Kinga Wangchuk, Tandin Dorji.

Bangladesh Squad

Anisur Rahman Zico(GK), Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuiyan, Sumon Reza, Rimon Hossain, Rakib Hossain, Saad Uddin, Mohammed Matin Miah, Mehedi Hasan Royal, Hemanta Biswas, Aminul Sajib, Rahmat Mia, Eleta Kingsley, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Yeasin Arafat, Emon Mahmud, Sahidul Alam(GK), Mohammed Faisal, Mitul Marma(GK), Mohamed Islam, Alomgir Molla, Mehedi Hasan Srabon(GK), Hasan Murad, Moammad Ibrahim, Masuk Mia Zoni, Mehedi Hassan Tapu, Rabiul Hasan, Mohammad Ridoy.

Bhutan vs Bangladesh predicted starting XIs

Bhutan: Tshering Dendup, Dawa Tshering, Jigme Phuntsho, Sherub Dorji, Nima Wangdi, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Lobzang Chogal, Kinga Wangchuk, Karma Sonam, Yeshi Dorji, Santa Kumar Limbu.

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman, Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Isa Faysal, Mohammad Ridoy, Jamal Bhuyan, Sohel Rana II, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Foysal Ahmed, Rakib Hossain.

Bhutan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tshering Dendup, Sherub Dorji, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Kazi, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Foysal Ahmed, Mohammad Ridoy, Yeshi Dorji, Rakib Hossain.

Captain: Rakib Hossain | Vice-Captain: Yeshi Dorji

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anisur Rahman, Sherub Dorji, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Kazi, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Foysal Ahmed, Mohammad Ridoy, Chencho Gyeltshen, Rakib Hossain.

Captain: Rakib Hossain | Vice-Captain: Chencho Gyeltshen

