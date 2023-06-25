Bhutan vs Lebanon Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 25th, 2023

Set to take place on 25th June at The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, an exciting Group B encounter awaits as Bhutan faces Lebanon in the SAFF Championship.

Bhutan finds themselves at the bottom of the group after a 2-0 loss to Maldives, presenting them with a formidable challenge against the confident Lebanese team.

Coming off a defeat in their opening match, Bhutan must quickly regroup and address their weaknesses to compete against Lebanon. The experienced players in their squad will play a crucial role in leading the charge and inspiring their teammates.

However, Lebanon, who comfortably secured a 2-0 victory against Bangladesh, enter this contest as the clear favorites. Lebanon, boasting a solid lineup and a convincing win, are expected to exert dominance on the field.

Nevertheless, football is known for its surprises, and Bhutan will be determined to defy the odds and potentially create an unforgettable upset in this clash against Lebanon.

Bhutan vs Lebanon Match Details

Match: Bhutan vs Lebanon, Group B game

Date & Time: Sunday, June 25, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

Bhutan vs Lebanon Squads

Bhutan Squad

Tshering Dendup(GK), Tenzin Dorji, Dawa Kuenjung Tshering, Phuntsho Jigme, Nima Tshering, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Nima Wangdi, Phub Thinley, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Chencho Gyeltshen, Dorji Dorji, Yeshi Dorji, Karma Sonam, Sherub Dorji, Tenzin Norbu, Santa Kumar Limbu, Chimi Tshewang, Tsenda Dorji, Tobgay Tobgay(GK), Gyeltshen Zangpo(GK), Lobzang Chogyal, Kinga Wangchuk, Tandin Dorji.

Lebanon Squad

Ali Sabeh(GK), Walid Shour, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Abdul Razzak Talal Dakramanji, Hasan Srour, Mahdi Zein, Mohamad Omar-Sadek, Khalil-Abdel Salam-Bader, Hasan Kourani, Ali Jamal-AlHaj, Karim Abed Darwiche, Hussein Zein, Mohammad Hussein-AlHayek, Nader Matar, Zein-AlAbdine Ghassan-Farran, Alee Samir-Tneich, Jihad Khaled-Ayoub, Hassan Ali-Saad, Hassan Maatouk, Maxime Elias-Aoun, George Felix Melki, Khalil Khamis, Gabriel Bitar, Ali Nasser-Markabawi, Mostafa Matar(GK), Antoine Al-Douaihy(GK), Mohamad Baker-ElHousseini, Said-Abdul Hassan-Awada, Mohamad Kdouh, Mehdi Salim-Khalil(GK), Daniel Lajud Martinez, Bassel Jradi.

Bhutan vs Lebanon predicted starting XIs

Bhutan: Tshering Dendup, Nima Wangdi, Tenzin Norbu, Tenzin Dorji, Nima Tshering, Yeshi Dorji, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Tshelthrim Namgyel, Choki Wangchuk, Dorji, Karma Sonam.

Lebanon: Ali Sabeh, Abdul Razzak Dakramanji, Mahdi Zein, Hasan Srour, Khalil Bader, Shour Walid, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Hasan Kourani, Ali Al Haj, Mohamad Omar Sadek, Karim Darwich.

Bhutan vs Lebanon Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tshering Dendup, Nima Wangdi, Khalil Bader, Mahdi Zein, Abdul Razzak Dakramanji, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Shour Walid, Mohamad Omar Sadek, Ali Al Haj, Karim Darwich, Yeshi Dorji.

Captain: Karim Darwich | Vice-Captain: Mohamad Omar Sadek

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Sabeh, Nima Wangdi, Khalil Bader, Tenzin Dorji, Abdul Razzak Dakramanji, Karma Shedrup Tshering, Shour Walid, Mohamad Omar Sadek, Ali Al Haj, Karim Darwich, Yeshi Dorji.

Captain: Karim Darwich | Vice-Captain: Khalil Bader

