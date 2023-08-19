Bodoland FC 2-1 Odisha FC: Juggernauts player ratings from difficult loss | Durand Cup 2023

Bodoland FC staged a brilliant late comeback to defeat a youthful Odisha FC side 2-1 in the Durand Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 19.

Both teams created multiple openings in the first half, but failed to take them as they entered the break with the game still goalless. However, Pungte Lapung placed the ball into the bottom corner with a first-time finish just after the hour-mark to give the Juggernauts the lead.

Bodoland wouldn't lie down, though, and equalized in the 80th minute through Maneshwar Mushahary after some passive defending. They struck again in the final minute of regulation after a brilliant move was finished off by Zacharie Mbenda.

Odisha couldn't find a response, leading to their exit from this year's Durand Cup. On that note, here are the player ratings for the Juggernauts from the clash:

Niraj Kumar - 6/10

Niraj put in a decent display given the playing conditions and nature of the pitch following the torrential rains. He conceded once by failing to collect the ball from a cross, but was saved by the referee's whistle. The Juggernauts custodian did the same a second time in the 80th minute and this time, was punished by Bodoland.

Hendry Antonay - 7/10

Antonay did his defensive duties well and helped Odisha keep their opponents at bay for much of the match.

Rakesh Oram - 5.5/10

Oram's positioning for both goals wasn't great, but he put in a decent shift otherwise.

Tankadhar Bag - 5.5/10

Tankadhar failed to track his man for the equalizer and was dragged too close to the goal for Bodoland's go-ahead goal. His passing on a wet surface also got him into trouble on a couple of occasions, undoing the good work he did via his tackles and interceptions.

Pintu Samal - 5.5/10

Samal was decent in the first half, but struggled when Bodoland repeatedly targeted his flank after the break.

Adwin Tirkey - 6.5/10

Tirkey did his well to distribute the ball on a pitch that was soaking wet and filled with puddles. He also made a goal-line clearance to keep his side ahead at the time.

Chandra Mohan Murmu - 5.5/10

Murmu's passing evidently suffered on this pitch and he couldn't adapt to the conditions like Tirkey did.

Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh - 6.5/10

Aphaoba missed a good chance to score after being put through by Lapung in the first half and his final product was a little eratic. However, he went on a fabulous run to assist Odisha's goal.

Pungte Lapung - 7/10

Lapung was at the heart of Odisha FC's forays forward and scored their goal with a neat finish through a crowd in the second half.

Kartik Hantal - 4.5/10

Hantal made no impression and was subdued before being hooked off at half-time.

Rahul Mukhi - 5/10

Odisha simply couldn't get Mukhi as involved in the game as they would've liked, with his final pass lacking conviction when he did get the ball in promising areas.

Substitutes

Dheeraj Datta (Hantal 46') - 5/10

Datta did a decent job in his role up the pitch, but struggled once he had to drop back in defense, with both goals originating from his flank.

Rajesh Nayak (Lapung 75') - 5/10

Nayak didn't have the same impact Lapung did, especially with Odisha opting for a more defensive outlook after taking the lead.

Anand Oram (Samal 75') - 5/10

Oram couldn't help the Juggernauts defensively, but did play a couple of decent passes.