Bodoland FC vs Indian Army preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup

Following a defeat in their first-ever Durand Cup game, Kokrajhar-based side Bodoland FC are all set to face Indian Army in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group F fixture is set to take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

Bodoland FC are on the back of a 1-0 defeat to I-League side Rajasthan United FC. The rain-disrupted game was limited to only 54 minutes due to unfavorable pitch conditions. Rajasthan United clinched the victory through a second-half goal by William.

This experience holds significance for Bodoland, as their primary ambition is nurturing young talents from the local community. Despite their limited exposure, they showcased their potential in the preceding two friendly matches before the Durand Cup, where they won against Odisha FC and narrowly lost to NorthEast United FC.

Head coach Daimalu Basumatary will believe his side can show their ability in front of what is expected to be a packed stadium in Kokrajhar. He will also hope that the weather conditions can favor them this time, against an experienced Indian Army side.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army side started their Durand Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC. Known for their aggressive approach, they possess the flexibility to adapt their strategies based on their opponents

Counter-attacking, however, is their biggest strength, as they displayed against the Juggernauts in the first game. They have the pace and firepower to pose problems to Bodoland FC, especially in the wide areas.

Head coach Antony Ramesh will want his side to carry the momentum into the second game and secure an unlikely spot in the quarter-finals.

Bodoland FC vs Indian Army: Team News

Bodoland FC have a fully-fit squad and are back after a two-week hiatus. As a result, it would have provided them with ample amount of time to reflect on their performance and improve in the next two games.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army will be without Liton Shil, who scored their winner against Odisha FC. The forward received a red card due to a cynical challenge and is suspended for the game against Bodoland FC.

Bodoaland FC vs Indian Army: Prediction

This game is expected to be a tight affair, as both sides offer variety in attack and can be unpredictable at times. However, the Indian Army’s experience in the Durand Cup, coupled with their morale-boosting win over Odisha FC, positions them to hold an upper hand against debutants Bodoland FC, even in the face of the latter's home advantage.

Prediction: Bodoland FC 1-2 Indian Army