Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

Bringing their Durand Cup 2023 group stage campaign to a close, Bodoland FC and Odisha FC (OFC) are set to collide in a crucial Group F clash at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar on Saturday, August 19.

With the group toppers qualifying automatically for the quarterfinals, the final round of the Group F matches is thrillingly set up with all three teams having a good chance to progress. There is scope for the team finishing second too as the top two second-placed teams will be making it to the last eight.

OFC Colts slumped to a 0-1 defeat against 10-man Army Red in their opening clash, before picking up a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Rajasthan United FC. The Kalinga Warriors have three points and still keep their knockout hopes alive with a victory on Saturday.

Odisha coach Amit Rana said a day before the game:

“We're prepared for tomorrow and our goal is clear. Our journey continues, and we're ready to make every moment count.”

Meanwhile, Bodoland FC suffered two consecutive defeats against Rajasthan and Army Red and are out of contention for the quarterfinals. For Bodoland, it has already been a historic tournament hosting it in their home stadium. They would be eager to bow out with a victory.

Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC: Durand Cup match details

Match: Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC, Group F, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 19, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: SAI stadium, Kokrajhar.

Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6.00 pm IST on Saturday.

Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The game between Bodoland FC and Odisha FC can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6.00 pm IST on Saturday.