Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

A historic day in Indian football beckons, as Kokrajhar-based football club Bodoland FC are set to make their debut in the Durand Cup on Saturday, August 5. They will face I-League side Rajasthan United FC in the Group F clash at the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar.

Originating from Assam, Bodoland FC hold a mission to develop and improve young talents within the state and the local community. Their success in the inaugural Inter Sixth Schedule Football League 2022 has already showcased their potential.

Though relatively inexperienced, they showed promise in a recent friendly match against the Football Association of Odisha in Bhubaneshwar, securing a victory. In another friendly with ISL club NorthEast United, they held their ground firmly for over 80 minutes, succumbing to defeat only due to Parthib Gogoi's late strike.

Guiding the team is head coach Daimalu Basumatary, a local lad and an AFC B license holder, who brings previous managerial experience from United Chirag Dhar FC. As they venture into the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Bodoland FC is expected to field a blend of seasoned players and emerging talents.

On the other side of the field, their opponents, Rajasthan United FC, boast a wealth of experience and will seek a strong start to their season. They, however, struggled in the I-League last season, finishing ninth and scoring the lowest number of goals in the division.

As a result, they will aim to start fresh in the Durand Cup, where they had an excellent campaign last time out, reaching the quarter-finals. In addition to a solid Indian core, the Rajasthan-based side have a strong overseas contingent and will look to ease past Bodoland FC in their first game of the season.

Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC: 2023 Durand Cup match details

Match: Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC, Group F, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 5, 2.30 pm.

Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

The Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 2:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 5

The game between Bodoland and Rajasthan United can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2.30 pm IST on Saturday, August 5.