Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2022 

Brisbane Roar will host Melbourne City at the Suncorp Stadium on Friday (October 14) in the second gameweek of the A-League.

The Roar endured a poor finish to theie previous campaign but have started the new one on a positive note, reaching the Australian Cup semifinals. They were held to a goalless draw by cup champions Macarthur FC in their league opener last weekend, where former Southampton man Charlie Austin made his A-League debut for the club. Brisbane are sixth in the standings with one point from one game.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are the holders after finishing top of the pile in the 2021-22 regular season. They beat Adelaide United 2-1 in the semifinals of the playoffs but fell short in the final, losing 2-0 to Western United.

The visitors exacted their revenge on Western United in their league opener last week, though. Melbourne beat the Truganina outfit 2-1 and will look for back-to-back wins.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Brisbane and Melbourne. The hosts have won 12 of these games, while the visitors have won 19. There have been six draws between them.

The Roar have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Heart are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

All but one of Brisbane's seven league wins last season came at home.

Melbourne picked up 27 points from 13 league games on the road last season, the most in the Australian top flight.

The visitors have scored the most goals in the A-League in the last three seasons.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction

Brisbane are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their previous five. They have won just one of their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Melbourne, meanwhile, have won every second game in their last ten outings across competitions. They have been solid in this fixture recently, picking up five wins in their last six and should come out on top again.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Melbourne City

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Melbourne

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Brisbane Roar to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)

