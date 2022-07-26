Can Petar Sliskovic be the answer to Chennaiyin FC's scoring woes?

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC has acquired the services of Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic for ISL 2022-23. He was recruited by the club as a replacement for Nerijius Valskis.

Sliskovic is an excellent addition to the squad of Marina Machans. He was recruited by the club upon recommendation by their new coach Thomas Brdaric. He fits perfectly as the lone striker in the 4-2-3-1 system of Thomas.

Chennaiyin FC is one of the most successful clubs in Hero ISL. They have won the title two times. They have also brought players like Elano Blumer, Mendoza, and Valskis to India.

Last season, Chennaiyin FC suffered a lot due to lack of form of Valskis. This season, they have recruited Sliskovic to answer their scoring woes.

Petar Sliskovic was the top scorer of Regionaliga Sudwest

Petar Sliskovic comes with a background of having played in the top tier of German football. He started his career with the Bundesliga club FSV Mainz. He then moved on to play for FC St. Pauli, Dynamo Dresden, and Hallescher FC.

In 2017, he was a part of Swiss Challenge league side FC Aarau. He has played 15 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring two goals. He has won the Golden Boot while playing in the Regionliga Sudwest. In the 43 appearances he made in that league, he scored 37 goals.

Sliskovic also has experience of playing on the international circuit. He has represented the Croatian U-21 team in seven matches and scored two goals.

Petar Sliskovic is the perfect No. 9 for Chennaiyin FC

Petar Sliskovic mainly plays as a center forward. Thomas Brdaric is known to play with the 4-2-3-1 formation. He is most likely to be the first choice striker for his team. With the support of Kwame Kari Kari and Julius Duker, he can surely be one of the best signings for his team.

He fits well into the system of Brdaric. His good physique and a height of 193 cm makes him a very good heading option. Sliskovic's excellent finishing skills make him one of the best signings in this season's ISL.

However, he is quite injury prone. Last season, he missed several games due to adductor muscle problems. In 2020-21, he suffered from plantar fascia due to which he missed several games. Still, if he is fit enough, then he can surely be a nightmare for the opposition teams.

Chennaiyin FC management very happy with this signing

The Chennaiyin FC management is excited about the signing of Petar Sliskovic. In an official statement, owner Vita Dani said:

"Petar Sliskovic is a great addition to our squad. Having played for many different clubs in Germany with some top coaches and players, Sliskovic also has the experience that some of our youngsters can feed off."

Sliskovic was also very much excited about his move to India. He said:

"I am very happy about my move to Chennaiyin FC. It’s a great club to go to, I hear. And I’ll give everything to make sure we succeed.”

Sliskovic has ample experience of playing in the top divisions of Indian football. From his experience, the young Indian players of Chennaiyin FC will surely learn a lot of things.

