CFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Chennaiyin FC host a confident FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC are almost out of the race for a top-four finish while the Gaurs have a realistic opportunity of sealing a third place in the table with a win. Csaba Laszlo's side has failed to score regular goals but the Gaurs have been on top of their game in their last few fixtures.

Here are the top 3 players you can choose as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa:

#3 Esmael Goncalves

Esmael Goncalves (L) has scored the most number of goals for Chennaiyin FC. (Image: ISL)

Esmael Goncalves has pumped in 36% of the goals that Chennaiyin FC have scored in the current ISL season. Chennaiyin FC have played with intent, but have disappointed when it comes to finishing off their chances. They have the worst scoring rate in the league and have been completely dependent on Goncalves for their goals.

Goncalves has scored 4 goals and has also made an assist in 13 ISL games so far. He was injured in four fixtures midway through the season. Chennaiyin FC will ride on Goncalves' scoring ability and physique to finish in a respectable position in the league.

#2 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz has played in multiple positions for his side. (Image: ISL)

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is one of the finest players in the current ISL season. The Spaniard, who is traditionally a central attacking midfielder, has been used as a left-winger and a striker as well by FC Goa. Despite being played out of position in most fixtures, Ortiz has delivered his best performances.

He has scored 5 goals and has made an assist in 16 ISL fixtures for his side. Ortiz is quick and keeps looking for an attempt to score, which makes him ever so dangerous for the opposition defense.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo (R) is the leading goal-scorer of the league. (Image: ISL)

Igor Angulo is an obvious choice when it comes to forming fantasy sides. Angulo's exemplary goal-scoring capabilities and precise finishing skills have made him the leading goal-scorer in the current ISL season. He might as well go on to win the Golden Boot.

The Spanish striker has scored 11 goals for FC Goa in 15 ISL matches. He likes to sit at the top of the field and slot in behind his markers to eke out space. Angulo's off-the-ball-awareness allows him to be in the right place at the right time.