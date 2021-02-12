CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - February 13th, 2021

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will resume their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign in Match No. 92 on Saturday. Both teams are winless in their last five matches.

Chennaiyin FC's poor form has resulted in them scoring only 11 goals this ISL season — the least by any team. Defensively, they have done better by conceding only 17 goals in 17 matches.

Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Mumbai City FC are the only three other teams in ISL 2020-21 to have conceded fewer goals.

FC Goa have shared the spoils in their previous five games. Their last win came in a 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC a month ago. The Gaurs have scored 24 goals this ISL season, and are just behind Mumbai City FC in the tally.

FC Goa need to improve their defending in set-pieces. They have let in 14 of their 19 goals from dead-ball situations.

In the last match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, the former won 2-1, courtesy of goals from Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza was the lone goalscorer for the Gaurs.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Remi Longvah, Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestyr, Rahim Ali

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL Match No. 92

Date: February 13, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

CFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, Esmael Goncalves, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-captain - Manuel Lanzarote

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Adil Khan, Manuel Lanzarote, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo, Rahim Ali

Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Vice-captain - Edu Bedia