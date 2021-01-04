CFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Chennaiyin FC will look to enter the top four of the ISL with a win when they host Hyderabad FC on Monday at the Goa Medical College in Bambolim. They are currently seventh in the ISL standings.

Chennaiyin won their first ISL game of the season but were winless for four games before getting the better of FC Goa. However, they have since drawn their next two ISL games, creating chances galore but not being clinical enough.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC started their ISL campaign on an impressive note. Despite having a young squad at their disposal, they managed to remain unbeaten in five games. However, owing to their lack of experience and depth in the squad, Hyderabad have lost three ISL games on the trot.

Three players you could pick as Dream11 captain or vice-captain in the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC

Here are the top three players one could choose as one's Dream XI Fantasy captain for the ISL 2020-21 game between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC

#1 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa has been one of the key players for Chennaiyin FC in the 2020-21 ISL. The Uttarakhand-based midfielder has excelled as the midfield marshall of Csaba Laszlo's side.

He has been handed several tactical roles in the centre of the park: single pivot, defensive midfield, mid-blocker, attacking central midfield and left-wing as per Csaba Laszlo's tactical requirements. Besides, his combination play with Memo Moura has allowed Chennaiyin FC to be one of the most dominating sides in the ISL this season.

Anirudh Thapa has had an exemplary passing accuracy of 70% and averages 31.14 passes per game, doing so with 285 touches and 218 passes. Considering his fabulous numbers, Thapa could have a crucial role to play against Hyderabad FC.

#2 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana has arguably been the most important player for Hyderabad FC in the ISL this season.

The Spaniard, who leads the line for Hyderabad FC, is the highest scorer for his side. Santana has netted five times in seven matches for the Nizams and is ranked fourth in the tournament's goal-scoring charts in the ongoing campaign.

Aridane Santana also possesses attributes to help out in defence and midfield. His stature allows him to have an advantage in aerial duels at both ends of the pitch. He has made 175 passes and 260 touches in the ISL this season, which speaks volumes about his ability to hold the ball in midfield and build up plays.

With the youngsters thriving in the Hyderabad FC midfield, the onus will once again be on Aridane Santana to find the goals against Chennaiyin FC.

#1 Rafael Crivellaro

Rafael Crivellaro

Rafael Crivellaro has had a rather underwhelming ISL campaign. The Brazilian was out of action in mid December due to lack of match fitness.

Nevertheless, Crivellaro is a fabulous ball-playing central midfielder, who acts as the midfield pivot of his side. He is supported by Anirudh Thapa and Memo Moura and by Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali on the flanks.

Crivellaro has had a hand in most of Chennaiyin's goal-scoring chances in the current ISL season. However, his numbers do not look great owing to poor finishing by his forwards.

The player has scored once and assisted once in seven ISL games this season. With 318 passes and 368 touches, Chennaiyin FC will depend on their captain yet again to hold the ball and build up play.