CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 4th, 2020

Matchday 10 of the ISL 2020-21 will witness Chennaiyin FC locking horns with Hyderabad FC in an exciting clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are currently placed in the seventh spot on the ISL standings, with 10 points from eight matches. They are on a four-game unbeaten streak and will aim to continue the positive momentum going ahead in the ISL.

Hyderabad FC are presently in a slump after losing three consecutive matches. They are currently eighth on the ISL standings, with 9 points from eight games so far. The Nizams indeed have a tough task against the two-time champions.

Squads to Choose From

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Jakub Sylvestr

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Nikhil Poojary, Aridane Santana (C)

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: January 4, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

CFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Rafael Crivellaro

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subrata Paul (GK), Reagan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Memo Moura, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Aridane Santana

Captain - Rafael Crivellaro, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana